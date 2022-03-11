GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County School District is paving the way to a more sustainable future. They were given an electric school bus Friday by the Ava Lane Meyer Foundation.

This electric bus marks the first of its kind for the district. It’s slated to soon be carrying Dr. Phinnize J. Fisher Middle School students.

All made possible by local parts and a man named Austin Meyer.

“This is a Carolina built bus with Carolina energy, no environmental damage,” Austin Meyer said with Ava Lane Meyer Foundation.

The district’s superintendent, Dr. Burke Royster told 7NEWS they’re hoping economically that’s the case too.

“It couldn’t be better timing as far as what’s going on in the world with oil prices and the impact that has on us for fleet operations and that sort of thing,” Superintendent of the Greenville County School District, Dr. Burke Royster told us.

This bus is slated to be used the first time the Monday after spring break. In the meantime, people with the district said they are training their drivers. Right now, the only charging station is at Dr. Phinnize J. Fisher Middle School.

GCS is one of four districts in the state to receive an electric bus free of charge from the Ava Lane Meyer Foundation in Columbia. The foundation was created by Meyer who established the Kids Ride Clean initiative as a way to advance clean energy transportation.

GCS was chosen after students and teachers submitted essays on the benefits of zero-emissions school buses.