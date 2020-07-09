Greenville Co. School District holds live Q&A about fall options

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Education specialists from the Greenville County School District on Thursday held a 30-minute question-and-answer live stream to field parents’ questions about the upcoming school year.

The district currently is offering two options for the 2020-2021 school year: virtual learning or traditional school. District leaders promise the virtual learning program provides stability: Dedicated teachers will teach students live each day on a set schedule.

To sign up for virtual learning, click here.

The traditional option offers less certainty and details are still under review. Additionally, fluctuations in local case counts could impact students.

“Say the COVID-19 spread rate ramps up all of a sudden, there’s a sudden increase,” district spokesman Tim Waller said. “We may deem that it’s not safe for anyone to be in the schools. Therefore, they would temporarily have to leave the in-class setting and begin e-learning.”

The district promises more live Q&A sessions in the future.