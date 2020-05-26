Greenville Co. School District preps for graduation ceremonies

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — Greenville County School District staff continued preparation for graduation ceremonies at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, located at 650 N Academy Street in Greenville, on Wednesday. The first graduation will be for Southside High School’s 130 graduating seniors Thursday at 9 a.m.

In all, the arena will host 14 high school graduations for the district and one completion ceremony for the Fine Arts Academy.

Each graduating senior will receive tickets for two guests. Seats are spaced out to accommodate for social distancing. Masks or face coverings are required for all who attend the ceremony although masks will be provided for graduates.

For those who cannot make it into the in-person graduation ceremonies, the district will host live streams for each ceremony on its website and YouTube page.

For the live stream on the district’s website, click here.

For the live stream on the district’s YouTube page, click here.

Between ceremonies, staff will thoroughly sanitize the facility.

“[Students] wanted a regular, in-person graduation,” Scott Rhymer said. Rhymer is the district’s superintendent for leadership in high schools. “They wanted to see their teachers and they wanted to see their peers, the group that they’re graduating with.”

Rhymer said the district is excited to hold the in-person ceremonies and is proud of its graduating seniors.