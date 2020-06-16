Greenville Co. School District seeking parent input via survey

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville County School District wants to gauge how parents feel about sending their children back to school in the upcoming school year and is using an online survey to gather input.

You can take the survey here.

“The reason we’re doing this on the web is so we can get an instant analysis of what parents are saying, of how they’re feeling,” Tim Waller, the district’s spokesperson said. Waller says the findings will influence how the district approaches its efforts in the fall semester.

The survey asks questions about parents’ willingness to send their children to school via bus. Other questions touch on parents’ thoughts of students wearing masks in class.

Waller says the survey should take about 10 minutes to complete. It is not mandatory, but filling it out is encouraged by the district.

“I thought every question was thought out really well,” Cammy Stephan, a mother of four said.

The survey is available through June 24. You can find it here.