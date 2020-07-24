Greenville Co. School District to provide access to meals for all students

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville County School District will provide meals to any students who want them, regardless of whether students attend in-person classes or are opted into virtual learning.

According to Tim Waller, the spokesman for the school district, virtual learners who want meals will be able to pick up their meals Mondays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. from designated pick-up points.

The district will give students breakfasts and lunches for five days at a time.

For in-person students, the meal distribution will hinge on the number of days per week students spend in the classroom.

“If there’s one day of in-person attendance, students would pick up their meals on the day they’re scheduled to attend,” Waller said. But, he said, if schools are in session multiple days per week, the district will provide meals for those days and the days following until the next in-person session.

Parents or students interested in the school-provided meals are asked to pre-order them one week in advance.

“What we don’t want to do,” Waller said, “is prepare a bunch of meals not knowing if there will be enough students to pick all of those up. We don’t want to waste food.”

The district asks parents interested in the free or reduced-cost meals to enroll early. You can do that here.