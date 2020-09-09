Greenville Co. Schools approved to give free meals to all students through Dec. 31

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials announced Wednesday that they received approval from the South Carolina Department of Education to provide free meals to all students through the end of the year, or until congressional funding runs out.

According to the release, the extension through Dec. 31, 2020 allows all students in the district to receive free meals regardless of their meal status.

GCS officials said this applies to meals served to students when they are attending school in person, meals provided to students for days they are participating in eLearning, as well as meals served to students in the Virtual Program.

“This waiver extension also allows us to provide free meals to all children 18 years and younger in our community, even if they are not a Greenville County Schools student,” according to the release. “On Mondays from 4-5 p.m., Greenville County Schools will be providing free meals to children 18 years and younger from the 15 district locations currently providing meals to students attending the Virtual Program. Five days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches will be provided.”

The meals will reportedly be distributed to adults when children are not present, but the adult must show proof of the child’s identity.

“Valid forms of identification may include, but are not limited to the GCS Backpack FANS Meal Card, school identification card, school report card, child’s passport, birth certificate, government-issued identification card, or any document providing parent/guardian identity and relationship to the child, such as an adoption decree, doctor, clinic, or hospital record, religious record, or daycare record,” according to the release.

The meals will be distributed at the following locations:

AJ Whittenberg Elementary

Berea Elementary

Blue Ridge Middle

Bryson Middle

Fisher Middle

Fountain Inn Elementary

Greer Middle School

Grove Elementary

Mauldin Elementary

Northwest Middle

Northwood Middle

Sevier Middle

Sterling School

Sue Cleveland Elementary

Welcome Elementary

According to the release, Greenville County Schools will no longer be able to offer students free after-school snacks after Sept. 18, as only two meals are allowed to be served and reimbursed under the summer program.