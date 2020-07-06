Greenville Co. Schools asking willing parents to enroll kids in virtual school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville County School District is encouraging willing parents to enroll their children in its virtual learning program; however, the deadline for signing up may come before the district’s decision for traditional education comes out.

You can opt in for virtual learning here.

The school district’s spokesman, Tim Waller, says the option is for families uncomfortable with the idea of sending children back to school without a COVID-19 vaccine available.

The program’s enrollment deadline is July 27. The district promises a plan for its traditional learning option between late July and early August, possibly after the application period for the virtual program ends.

“It’s a very tough choice that parents have to make, especially given the fact that we have not released an idea of what back-to-school will look like,” Waller said.

To help parents better determine which option to take, the school has set up a FAQ page and an email for additional, more specific questions.

To submit questions on the virtual learning program for Greenville County Schools, email gcsvirtual@greenville.k12.sc.us.