Greenville Co. Schools asks parents to fill out transportation request form by July 15

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials are asking parents in the school district to fill out a transportation request form.

According to the news release, the school system said even if parents are unsure of how they feel about children possibly attending school in-person in the fall, knowing each family’s transportation needs will help the district develop a plan.

Click here to see and fill out the form.

“We would like to know if school opened tomorrow under current COVID-19 conditions, would parents be willing to send their student? And if so, how would their child arrive and depart school?” according to the release.

The deadline for submitting the form is Wednesday, July 15.