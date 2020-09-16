LIVE: Greenville Co. Schools’ Board of Trustees to determine the number of days students will attend in-person

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools leaders will meet this morning to determine what’s next for students with classes underway during the pandemic.

Greenville County Schools’ Board of Trustees has a special meeting today to re-evaluate the number of days students will attend school in-person.

The district is currently doing two days of in-person learning and the rest are virtual learning days.

So far, the county is moderately high for recent COVID-19 activity, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Greenville County Schools officials use that rating to decide the attendance plan.

Some parents want students to spend all five days a week in schools.

Last week more than a dozen of them protested in front of Greenville County Schools offices and Gov. Henry McMaster urged more school districts to move to five days a week, saying that he’s asked the general assembly to financially support them if they do.

Greenville County Schools Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster responded saying that he shares the governor’s desire to return students to the classroom full-time, but said the six-feet social distance recommended by DHEC was the single greatest barrier to making that happen.

It’s unclear whether the board will decide on going back to one-day of in-person learning a week, stay at two-days a week or if they will loosen their restrictions.

The special board Zoom meeting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.