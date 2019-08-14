Greenville Co. Schools Board votes to challenge court ruling on prayer at graduation

FILE – In this June 18, 2014 file photo, High School graduates stand and sing during graduation ceremonies in Santa Ana Bowl. The nation’s high school graduation rate has ticked up slightly to 82 percent, a new high. The Education Department said Tuesday that the rate for the 2013-14 school year  up from 81 […]

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees voted to challenge a recent court ruling in a six-year-old case between Greenville County Schools and the American Humanist Association.

The vote took place Tuesday during a special meeting.

“Based on a review by District legal counsel, portions of the Injunction contained in the Order shift the District away from its practices of neutrality and instead infringe on student speech by requiring the District to disfavor religious speech as compared to secular speech,” GCS spokeswoman Beth Brotherton said in a press release.

She said The District is grateful that the S.C. District Court ruled in favor of students having the right to speak personally at graduation, whether that contains faith, prayer or secular content.

The District plans to file the challenge with the United State District court later this week.