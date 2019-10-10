Greenville Co. Schools bus involved in crash on Augusta Road, no students on board

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County Schools bus was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon on Augusta Road.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of Augusta Road and Donaldson Road.

Troopers said the bus was attempting to turn when it was hit by a vehicle.

Greenville County Schools said no students were on the bus at the time of the crash and the driver was not injured.

Troopers said the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries were unknown.

