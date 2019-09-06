Greenville Co. Schools bus involved in hit-and-run crash

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County Schools bus was involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday afternoon in Simpsonville.

Greenville County Schools Director of Communications Beth Brotherton said the crash happened at about 3:40 p.m. at the intersection at Morton and McKinney Roads.

The bus was crossing the intersection when a car coming from the opposite direction crashed into the driver’s side front wheel of the bus before driving away, Brotherton said.

Eleven Bell’s Crossing Elementary School students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

One student received minor injures and was picked up by their parent, Brotherton said. The other 10 students were taken home on another bus.

South Carolina Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the crash.