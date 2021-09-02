Greenville Co. Schools changes how parents are notified about classroom COVID cases

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools is changing the way parents are notified about COVID cases in their child’s classroom.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 13, Greenville County Schools will begin using “Backpack” to notify parents when a COVID-positive case has occurred in their child’s classroom or team.

Parent Backpack is an online tool to help schools and families communicate with one another. It also allows parents/guardians to monitor grades, assignments, attendance, and gives guardians access to update the list of individuals who can pick up their children from school.

The new Backpack notification process will allow principals to automatically populate an email to parents of all students in a particular classroom, GCS officials said. They say this process is faster and more efficient than the previous system of manually selecting each student’s name from the roster and entering it into a phone messenger system.

Parents whose children are identified as “close contacts” will still receive a phone call from a school staff member, they said.

Parents who have not done so already are asked to set up a Backpack account. Once a parent sets up their account, the final step requires verification of identity and proof of custody. Parents should contact their child’s school to confirm how the school would like to receive verification documents.

For more information, visit the Greenville Co. Schools website here.