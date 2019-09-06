Greenville Co. Schools employees get notice from DHEC about measles resurgence

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials said the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control sent an action alert to employees in regard to the resurgence of measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

“The alert asks our employees to locate proof of immunity or to get vaccinated,” Beth Brotherton, director of communications with Greenville County School said. “The District has been notified that if there is an outbreak of the measles, employees without proof of immunity may be removed from work by DHEC and isolated for a minimum of 21 days. The isolation period could be much longer if multiple cases are discovered within a school.”

According the news release, MMR vaccinations are free to employees on the state’s health insurance plan, and are safe if you have already had the disease or previously got a vaccination.

The vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies and will be offered at flu shot clinics throughout the district.

READ THE ACTION ALERT BELOW: