Greenville Co. Schools favors masked students in new “close contact” policy

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County parents, if you don’t want your child in quarantined, there’s a new way to reduce those chances. A new Greenville County Schools close contact policy for COVID favors masked students.

After the S. C. Department of Health and Environmental Control expanded the amount of social distance required to be labeled as a “close contact,” the district announced, Thursday, a new policy that starts the week beginning August 30th.

“At the start of the school year students were only required to maintain three feet of distance from an infectious individual. Effective, Monday, the rules become more complicated. For example:

Students who are within 3 to 6 feet of an infectious student for 15 minutes or more will be identified as a “close contact” unless both were wearing a mask.

However, if the infectious person is an adult, everyone within 6 feet is a close contact regardless of masking.

Also, if the distance is less than 3 feet, close contact exists with or without masks.”

Close contact students and teachers are required to follow DHEC quarantine guidelines.

The district says individuals do not have to quarantine with documentation of a vaccination or a positive COVID test collected within the last 90 days.