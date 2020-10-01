Greenville Co. Schools hosting virtual open house for district’s 11 magnet schools

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools announced they will host a virtual open house for each of the school district’s 11 magnet schools.

According to a news release, admission into the magnet academies is open to all eligible students, but space is limited.

When applying, applications are scored based on four criteria:

Attendance

Discipline

Grade average (student interview in Grades K-5, 1, 2)

Student statement indicating why the student would like to attend the magnet academy

According to the release, students who apply and qualify during the first application period have a better chance of being offered a slot, opposed to those who apply and qualify in later rounds.

“The academic program of each magnet academy offers a theme or focus that is designed to give students an opportunity to explore a special interest, gift, talent, or skill. These schools attract top students and talented teachers who bring innovative ideas to the classroom. Teachers are chosen based on their academic preparation, professional experience, and specialized skills,” according to the release.

According to the release, each magnet academy will offer a Magnet Open House video on their individual websites starting Oct. 8 through Oct. 22.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LIST OF MAGNET SCHOOLS AND OPEN HOUSE INFORMATION

The videos will explain how to apply and give more information about the school’s program.

The first magnet application window will be Monday, Nov. 2 through Monday, Nov. 30.

Applications will be available on Monday, Nov. 2 on the GCS Magnet Academies page.

According to the release, siblings of current magnet students, who will return the following school year to the school, will have priority of acceptance in Round 1.

“If magnet slots are available after all siblings who have qualified are placed, non-siblings will be accepted beginning with the highest to the lowest qualifying scores until the school’s assigned magnet slots have been filled,” according to the release. “A lottery system is used when there are more qualifying students than available slots. Qualifying students not selected for a magnet academy are placed on a waiting list.”