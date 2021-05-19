Greenville Co. Schools increases spending without raising taxes in new budget

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville County School Board of Trustees on Tuesday unanimously passed its proposed budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Despite the district’s operating budget increasing from roughly $680.4 million to more than $714.7 million, taxpayers will not foot the bill.

According to the district, additional funding to meet the budgetary needs without increasing taxes comes from several pools of money: leftover money from budget years past, the increasing value of a local mill, an increase in state funding and indirect transfers from special revenue funds.

“When COVID-19 happened, we had a lot of money budgeted for things that never got spent,” District Spokesman Tim Waller said. “We’re able to cover a lot of great costs without asking taxpayers to put in more money.”

The increased spending will go to fund raises for teachers, nurses and other staff; increased base pay for district teachers; an increased employer contribution to state retirement and hiring additional staff for the new Fountain Inn High School.

The district is saving $1.5 million by eliminating COVID-19-related safety cleaning and disinfecting.

In its meeting, the board said that the budget may change slightly based on state funding, which will be voted on by state legislators in the next month. Once finalized, the board will adjust its operating budget.