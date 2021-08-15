Greenville Co. Schools issues statement ahead of start of school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenville County Schools on Sunday issued a statement ahead of the start of the 2021-22 school year. The statement comes after nearby Pickens County was forced to quarantine students and temporarily move education virtual amid a spike of coronavirus cases.

Read the statement from Greenville County Schools below:

“We are watching the situation in Pickens County, as well as other Upstate school districts, very closely. Our process going into the school year will be any decisions made to shift to eLearning will be on a school-by-school basis determined by analysis of each school’s data. We are looking forward to a great year and will do everything in our power to keep students and staff safe.” – Tim Waller, Director of Media Relations for GCS

Greenville County Schools will begin the new school year on Tuesday, Aug. 17.