Greenville Co. schools looking to hiring close to 100 teachers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville County School District is looking for more teachers before school begins next month.

However, spots are limited.

“A lot of teachers remained in their positions,” the district says. “On a normal year we hire around 400-600 teachers.”

Now the district has only 87 positions open.

August 15th is the start of school for Greenville, so they’re hiring fast, but they’re not just looking to bring anyone.

The district said, “They’re good communicators, they can inspire young people, they can help young people rise to a better place.”

They say they’re concerned about finding math and science teachers.”

Human Resource officer Lynn Gibb said, “That’s just one of those critical needs, although we’ve hired a number through gate, there’s a couple of math openings and science openings, all of the district across the country are looking for math and science teachers.”

The hardest positions to fill are special education roles.

The district said, “Special education is teaching and then some. You have to have very special qualities and a love for children that need that extra help to enter the world of special education.”

For people who don’t have a teaching degree, but still want be in the classroom, Greenville county says there’s an option for you.

The district said, “We will start them off in a teaching position with the understanding that over the course of three years, while earning money and on the job, they will be earning a teaching certificate, so at the end of that period they’ll be fully qualified teachers.”

Greenville County says they’re hoping to have everyone hired by August 7th.

Click here to apply.