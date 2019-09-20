Greenville Co. Schools: No students disciplined for displaying American flag

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools released a statement Friday after “misinformation” was spread through social media about a Blue Ridge High School student being disciplined over an American flag.

Greenville County Schools Director of Communications Beth Brotherton said the district does not have any restrictions on the appropriate display of the American flag.

Brotherton said no students have been disciplined for having American flags on their vehicles or for wearing patriotic attire.

The district and school have been in communication to clarify the district’s guidelines after concerns were raised in the Blue Ridge community.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store