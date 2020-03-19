Greenville Co. Schools offer 2 meals per day, 15 additional delivery locations

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools will be offering students two meals per day.

The school system was granted permission to give lunch and the next day’s breakfast at one time, which will eliminate the need for multiple pick up times each day, Greenville County Schools said.

School buses will be delivering the meals to carious locations from 10 a.m. to noon.

The meals will be available to everyone 18-years-old and younger and special needs adults up to 21-years-old, according to Greenville County Schools. Children must be present to receive the meals.

Here are the bus delivery sites:

Berea/Alexander/Grove/Hollis/Tanglewood White Horse Road Area

6300 White Horse Road

2700 Blue Ridge Dr. (Westside Park)

301 Woodside Ave. (Woodside Baptist Church)

529 Farrs Bridge Road (Berea First Baptist Church)

200 Saluda Dam Road (Truth Missionary Baptist)

Intersection of Berea Forest Circle/Melody Lane

925 N. Franklin Road (Northwest Crescent CDC)

200 Alice Ave. (Freetown Community Center)

W. Faris Road (Kmart Plaza)

1500 Piedmont Highway (Lakeside Park)

2718 Old Anderson Road (MaxWay)

7616 Augusta Rd. (Ingles)

113 Minus Str. (Sterling Community Center)

400 Rainbow Dr. (Agnew Baptist)

Intersection of Peace St./Sirrine St.

Intersection of Sumter St./Palmetto Ave.

1223 Grove Road (Grove Road Baptist)

105 Crestfield Rd. (Disciples Fellowship Baptist Church)

5 New Dunham Bridge Rd. (Tanglewood Baptist Church)

200 N. Washington Ave. (Washington Ave. Baptist Church)

200 Ashe Dr. (Greenville Arms)

Intersection of Lenhardt Dr./Green Fern (near Saluda Lake Rd.)

100 Shemwood Lane (Shemwood Crossing)

Slater-Marietta Area

4025 Geer Hwy. (Sunoco @ Echo Valley)

626 Talley Bridge Rd. (Walnut Grove)

2914 Geer Hwy. (Old Hometown)

Cherrydale/Duncan Chapel/Lakeview Area

100 Crestwood Forest Dr. (Crestwood Forest Apts.)

Intersection of Marion St./Highlawn Ave.

13 2nd Ave (Poe Baptist Church)

300 Furman Hall Rd. (Boulder Creek Apts.)

Intersection of Montis Dr./Verner Dr.

157 Montague Rd. (Woodwind Apts.)

1201 Cedar Lane Rd. (Hawks Landing)

East North Street Area

112 Rebecca Ave. (Nicholtown Community Center)

47 Lamp Post Dr. Apartments (mailbox area)

Intersection of Arcadia Hills, Alde St./Adrianna St

Greer/Chandler Creek

1 Wilson Ave. (Victor United Methodist)

410 S. Main St. Greer (Southside Baptist Church)

601 W. Arlington Ave. (Greer City Stadium)

Woodmont/Sue Cleveland Area

8323 Augusta Rd. (Valley Brook Outreach)

710 S. Fairfield Rd. (Mt. Pleasant Community Center)

10 S. Piedmont Highway (Old Sue Cleveland Elementary)

