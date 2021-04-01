Greenville Co. Schools opens second enrollment for virtual school for 2021-2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — The Greenville County School District has opened its second enrollment window for families interested in virtual learning for the 2021-2022 school year. Families interested in the program have until Friday, April 23 to sign up.

Parents can enroll their students in the virtual program through their Backpack accounts.

Students in some specialized programs and magnet schools will not be eligible for the program. Those excluded include Charles Townes Center, Language Immersion, preschool programming and the most intensive special education services.

The district said in a news release that in the next year of virtual learning, educators will place more emphasis on live assignments. The district will also try to accommodate requests to transition online students to in-person education during the year.

Those parents who have signed onto the virtual program but have since changed their minds are asked to contact their child’s school by April 23.