Greenville Co. Schools prohibiting non-essential visitors to schools, limiting after-school activities

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials said they are eliminating all non-essential visitors during the school day, as well as limiting after school activities and events starting Monday, March 16.

According to to a news release, non-essential visitors applies to:

Parents

Volunteers

Mentors

Lunch visitors

Outside speakers

Activities outdoors once the school day has ended will be allowed “so long as there is ample space to maintain social distancing.”

“These new restrictions do not include essential business such as meetings related to Individualized Education Plans, Individualized Graduation Plans, or individual parent conferences called by teachers or administrators,” according to the release.

“We have also decided that until further notice Roper Mountain Science Center is suspending visits by out-of-district school groups. Some student groups from outside Greenville County Schools have already cancelled reservations due to restrictions put in place by their own districts,” according to the release. “We will immediately notify all schools remaining on our March calendar and will stay in touch with those schools scheduled for April and beyond. This decision was not made lightly, but has been implemented to further protect our students and staff and to ensure all students co-mingling with our students and staff are operating under the restrictions GCS has put in place regarding quarantines and screening. Again, this decision only impacts daytime instructional programs involving visiting student groups.”

School officials said Starry Nights will continue on at this time, as it is a public events.

According to the release, Saturday’s Space Day has been postponed due to NASA travel restrictions impacting the availability of the speaker.