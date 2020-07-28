Greenville Co. Schools release additional info on LEAP days set for Aug. 17-21

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools released additional information Tuesday in regard to the state-required LEAP — Learn Evaluate Analyze Prepare — days coming up next month.

According to the release, the LEAP day will be held Aug. 17 through Aug. 21, ahead of the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 24.

School district officials said while students in grades 4K-8 are not required to attend the LEAP days, they encourage those grades to participate to brush up on skills, as well as complete state-mandated testing.

“The South Carolina Legislature requires school districts to offer these days to students in response to the COVID-19 school closures prior to the start of the new school year,” according to the release.

Greenville County Schools said LEAP day will also help demonstrate the safety measures that will be in place this school year.

“Because the LEAP schedule adheres to Attendance Plan 1 in our back-to-school Roadmap, there will be fewer students in the classroom at a time day — in most cases five to eight students — allowing for easier social-distancing,” according to the release.

According to the release, 4K-8 students who plan to attend tradition, in-person school this fall will attend LEAP for a half day — 7:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. for elementary, 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. for middle school — based on their color-grouping of red, blue, green or purple.

Blue students with last names that begin with letters A-D – will attend on Monday

Red students with last names that begin with letters E-K – will attend on Tuesday

Green students with last names that begin with letters L-Q – will attend on Wednesday

Purple students with last names that begin with letters R-Z – will attend on Thursday

“5K-8 students who signed up for the Virtual Program may also attend LEAP the week of August 17-21, but will adhere to a later schedule (12:00-2:30 for elementary, 12:30-3:00 for middle),” according to the release. “They will also follow the color-coded groupings determined by the first letter of their last names.”

According to the release, Friday will be a make-up day for any student who was unable to attend on their color-coded day. High school students will only pick up their Chromebooks on Aug. 17-20 at their high school following Attendance Plan 1.

District officials said teachers are encouraged to take part in LEAP days, but it is not required.

“As a result, some students may not meet all their teachers. Even if a teacher is not participating in LEAP the week of August 17-21, students will still get to see their school and learn where the bathrooms, cafeteria, and other parts of the school are located. It is our hope that students who attend will be issued their Chromebooks that week. They will also take state-required tests to help determine academic strengths and weaknesses,” according to the release.

Greenville County Schools said both students and teachers will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and will follow other precautions, such as self-checking for symptoms, employee temperature screenings, handwashing and sanitizing.

“Breakfast and lunch will be served each day to students in the 4K-8 LEAP program. Students must be enrolled in GCS to attend LEAP,” according to the release. “Transportation will be provided to those who completed their transportation forms by July 15 and requested bus service.”

Parents needing to enroll their children or needing to request bus transportation can call 864-355-3111.

According to the release, teachers will report to school Aug. 10 for teacher work days.