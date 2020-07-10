Greenville Co. Schools release in-person attendance plan for Fall

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County schools have released an attendance plan for students choosing in- person classes this Fall.

The “Destination Return to In-Person School” plan was designed so that students will know from week-to-week what to expect as conditions change, according to a press release Friday.

With these plans, families will know at a glance what each school-week holds.

For example, students who select in-person school for the upcoming year will be assigned a specific color based on first letter of their last name. Students whose last name begins with the letters A-D are blue. E-K is red. L-Q is green. R-Z is purple.

On weeks when conditions permit, all students in all color groups will attend school all five days. But on weeks when different factors come into play (high COVID-19 spread-rate, large number of teacher/student absences, etc.), students in all color groups will either not attend in-person classes or they may attend one day that week, depending on conditions.

If there is no in-person school, students will participate in eLearning all five days. On weeks when only one day of in-person classes are allowed, students will spend the other four days eLearning.

Students will know which days to show up for school based on the color chart.

When one day of in-person attendance is permitted, students who have been assigned the color blue will attend school on Monday. Red students will attend on Tuesday. Green students on Wednesday. Purple students on Thursday.

Students will engage in eLearning on days they are not in school. Students in ALL color-groups will eLearn on Fridays.

On weeks when two days of in-person attendance are permitted, blue and red students will attend school on Monday, green and purple students on Tuesday, blue and red again on Wednesday and green and purple again on Thursday. Students will take part in eLearning on days they are not in the classroom and, again, ALL students will eLearn on Fridays.

GCS has posted this video on its website to help students and parents better understand this schedule that can be watched here.