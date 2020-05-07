Greenville Co. Schools release info for parents on registering kids for kindergarten, 1st grade

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials released registration information for parents with children starting kindergarten and first grade for the 2020-21 school year.

According to a news release, children who will be five years old on or before September 1 of the current year must enroll in public or private kindergarten, unless the parent or legal guardian signs a waiver.

Any child who will be 6 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020 must enroll in first grade.

To register your child, visit www.greenville.k12.sc.us and click on the Enrollment Information story at the bottom of the homepage.

Parents and guardians will then be asked to print and complete the enrollment forms and scan or photograph the required documentation.

Once completed, parents should call the assigned school and leave a message with their phone number or email address.

Someone will then contact them with more directions for turning in forms and completing the enrollment process.

To find out where your child will attend kindergarten or first grade, call INFOLine at 864-355-3100 or search Find Your School on the GCS website.