Greenville Co. schools release results of parent survey on reopening in the Fall

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County schools have released a parent survey on the re-opening of schools. Results are based on 27,786 surveys completed by Greenville County School families.

The purpose of this survey was to determine their preferences should a “normal” schedule be impossible, according to Greenville County Spokesperson Tim Waller.

Parents were not asked their preference of an altered schedule versus a normal in-person, five days per week schedule.

According to the survey, 55% of parents said they were either unsure or would definitely not send their students back to school this fall.

As indicated in the graph below, 44% voted yes to sending students back to school without a vaccine.

Greenville Co. schools surveyed parents on students returning to school. (Greenville Co. Schools)

84% of parents who said no or unsure indicated they would participate in GCS eLearning if given the option, as indicated in the graph below.

(Greenville County Schools)