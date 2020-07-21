Greenville Co. Schools releases final back to school plan for 2020-21 school year

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials released their final back to school plan for the 2020-21 school year, which includes both a traditional and virtual option.

According to the release, the school district’s plan is pending approval by the South Carolina Department of Education and does not include the attendance schedule for the first week of school, set for Aug. 24, as they “don’t yet know what the COVID-19 spread-rate will be.”

“Our number one goal is shared by many parents and the South Carolina Governor, and that is to return to five-day-a-week in-person instruction,” according to the release. “We plan to do that just as soon as it’s safe to do so. Pending GCS Board of Trustees’ approval, any decisions we make will be based on objective information from scientific, public health and medical experts. While social and emotional well-being are important, our primary consideration must be physical safety. Our return to school be a stepped process that allows us to analyze trends before moving closer to our goal of full-time in-person instruction.”

Greenville County Schools officials gave a breakdown of the plan:

Virtual option:

“Our Virtual Program provides families with the option of a consistent platform of virtual instruction, provided by certified GCS teachers using a Chromebook supplied by the district and continued access to local-school supports and activities. Tests will be proctored remotely and instruction will be structured.”

Traditional option:

The traditional option (in-person instruction) involves three scenarios that will be determined by the district, based on the COVID-19 spread-rate:

Low Spread – Traditional In-Person Instruction

Medium Spread – Hybrid: In-Person and eLearning

High Spread – 100% eLearning or Minimal In-Person

The following is information from the school district’s news release:

“When GCS is on 100% eLearning, students will have an experience similar to the Virtual Program, with structured chunks of instruction, proctored tests, and daily interaction with teachers. In the hybrid plan, students get the benefit of in-person, small group, intensive instruction one- or two-days a week. The remainder of the week they will work remotely by watching instructional videos, reading, conducting research, and completing assignments. Their classroom teacher will be available during his/her planning period if students need to ask a question or get clarification. Attendance Plan five is 100% in-person learning, with students attending school five days a week. It is possible that during the upcoming year different attendance plans could be in effect for different schools or school levels, based on conditions ranging from the community spread rate for COVID-19 to variable weather conditions across the county. Students who opt for our traditional school program will follow the district’s Attendance Plan Roadmap to determine in-person attendance at school. Under the GCS Roadmap, Plan 5 reflects a regular school schedule, with five-day-a-week, in-person instruction. Attendance Plan 1 has ¼ of students in the school buildings each day, Monday through Thursday; Plan 2 has ½ of students in attendance each day Monday through Thursday; On Plan 5 all students are in attendance five days a week. Social distancing is only possible on Attendance Plans 1 and 2, but a return to Attendance Plan 5 does not necessarily signal a return to “normal.” All precautions will be followed until further notice.”

According to the release, the school system will adhere to COVID-19 prevention protocols, which includes daily temperature checks and health screenings for employees and any school visitors allowed beyond the office. Students who are symptomatic must also be screened.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

GCS said students, teachers and staff must maintain social-distancing — 6-feet of physical distance in all directions — throughout the entire school day.

“Social-distancing will be required on Attendance Plan 1 and when possible on Plans 2 and 5. To assist in this effort, class transitions will be staggered. Hallways will be marked with lanes to maintain spacing. Visual cues and reminders will be placed throughout buildings. Bathroom breaks will be staggered. Entrances will be monitored to prevent overcrowding,” according to the release.

MASKS

According to the release, masks will be worn by staff and students — grades 2 through 12 — when social-distancing cannot happen. Some examples they provided include:

Entering or leaving the building

Moving about the hallways

Using restroom facilities

Riding the bus

School officials said required distancing is only possible in Attendance Plan 1 and 2, and visual cues will be in place to remind everyone to follow the precautions.

MEALS

“Students will eat in the cafeteria when operating under Attendance Plan 1. They will eat in the cafeteria OR classroom depending on the layout of the school and other factors when operating under Plan 2. Students will eat in their classrooms when operating under Plan 5. Breakfast will be available free to all students. Families with free and reduced status can pick up meals at select locations when on 100% eLearning.”

DISINFECTING/AIR QUALITY

According to the release, outdoor air ventilation rates have been adjusted for maximum air exchange, and all domestic water systems have been flushed.

“Custodians will be equipped with electrostatic sprayers to provide quick and thorough sanitation of large spaces,” according to the release. “High-touch areas will be sanitized regularly throughout the day. Desks will be sanitized between occupants. Hand-sanitizer will be provided in all classrooms and throughout all facilities. Restroom soap dispensers will be checked and filled regularly.”

QUARANTINE / EXPOSURE

GCS officials said exposure to the coronavirus may result in students and staff being isolated away from their school.

The school district will continue to follow DHEC guidelines related to mandated quarantines and student/family notifications, and parents and employees are required to monitor themselves and their children for COVID-19 symptoms.

According to the release, students and staff should be excluded from school if they have:

Any one of the following: Fever – or – Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing – or – Loss of taste or smell – or – New or worsening cough



Any two of the following: Sore throat Muscle or body aches Chills Fatigue Headache Congestion or runny nose Diarrhea Nausea or vomiting



Read the school district’s Return to School Parent Resource Guide below:

Read the district’s plan summary flier below:

For more information, visit www.greenville.k12.sc.us and click on the Parent Resource Page.

In a separate news release, Greenville County Schools announced they have set aside the week of Aug. 17-21 for LEAP — Learn Evaluate Analyze Prepare — days.

According to the news release, the South Carolina Legislature requires school districts to offer instruction days to students in response to the COVID-19 school closures.

The first official day of school is Aug. 24 in Greenville County.

According to the release, 4K-8 graders who plan to attend traditional, in-person school will have the option to attend for a half day based on the GCS Roadmap Attendance Plan 1 — 7:45 to 10:15 a.m. for elementary school students and 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. for middle schoolers.

“Blue” students whose last names begin with the letters A-D will attend on Monday

“Red” students with the letters E-K will attend Tuesday

“Green” students with the letters L-Q will attend Wednesday

“Purple” students with the letters R-Z will attend on Thursday

Students in grades 4K-8 who sign up for the Virtual Program will attend Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday OR Thursday during the afternoon — 12 to 2:30 p.m. for elementary and 12:30 to 3 p.m. for middle schoolers. They will also be following the color coded grouping according to their last names.

According to the release, Friday is a make-up day for any students who was unable to attend on their color-coded day.

“During their ½ day of LEAP, students will meet their teachers and the classmates who share their Attendance Plan color grouping and practice social distancing,” according to the release. “They will also be issued/trained/refreshed in the use of the Chromebooks and Google Classroom and take tests that are required by the state to be conducted in person to help determine their academic strengths and weaknesses.”

High school students will only be picking up their Chromebooks on Aug. 17-20 at their high school following Attendance Plan 1.

According to the release, breakfast and lunch will be served each day to students in the K-8 LEAP program, and transportation will be provided to those who completed their transportation forms by July 15 and requested bus service.

Students attending LEAP must be enrolled in GCS.

Parents can visit the school district’s website or call 864-355-3111 to learn how to enroll their children in school or for information on requesting bus transportation.

Greenville County Schools teachers will report to school on Aug. 10 for teacher work days.