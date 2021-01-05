Greenville Co. Schools says in-person learning to continue as group calls for return to virtual learning

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County School district officials released a statement Monday explaining why the district is keeping schools on their current attendance plans following the holidays, saying they consulted with Bon Secours and Prisma Health professionals and SC DHEC before deciding to return to school in-person.

The statement is in response to questions officials have been asked and a petition calling for greater transparency:

“Throughout this Pandemic and especially once planning began for a return to in-person learning, Greenville County Schools has been in regular contact with medical representatives from DHEC, Prisma Health, and Bon Secours, seeking guidance and expertise regarding the protocols we have adopted to ensure the health and safety of students and staff and our plans to increase in-person attendance. Though only DHEC has the statutory authority to close schools, we have continued to seek input from experts who live and work in our community each time we have made a decision about revising or increasing in-person instruction, including last Thursday, December 31, when we affirmed our plans to return to school on January 4. Based on the many protocols GCS has in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID, none of these entities have at this time, or any time, recommended that we step back from our current or proposed operating mode.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, Interim Director of Public Health is our primary contact at SC DHEC. Because the local health systems have served only as consultants without any authority to open or close schools, and since our contacts at Bon Secours and Prisma Health have made it clear to us they are representing the expertise of their respective systems and not just individual opinions, we will refer back to those systems any requests for individual names.”

The statement comes as grassroots group SC for ED is calling for school districts statewide to switch to virtual instruction until the pandemic is under control.

Leaders of the group say they believe the growing number of cases in schools and reported quarantines among staff are some of the many reasons virtual learning is needed.

“The cases increased as everyone predicted they would,” SC for ED founder Lisa Ellis said. “It really put schools at risk to shut down and have to quarantine staff and students.”

Ellis said more social distancing and mask wearing needs to be done before face-to-face instruction can happen all across the state.

According to DHEC, there are more than 7,300 cases of COVID-19 reported among students and staff in South Carolina public and private schools.

Governor Henry McMaster has urged all school districts to offer and stick with five days of in-person instruction. He said parents should not have to pick between staying at home with their children or going to their jobs.

The state allocated $84 million from the CARES Act to school districts to help with keeping schools open during the pandemic.