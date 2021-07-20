Greenville Co. Schools seek input on multi-million dollar spending

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools is asking for the public’s input on how to spend millions of dollars in the next few years.

As part of the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ARP-ESSER III), Greenville County Schools is set to receive nearly $163 million over the next three years to respond to needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Greenville County Schools.

There are 7 areas and 15 broad activities for which these federal funds can be spent. GCS is seeking input from stakeholders on how those areas and activities should be ranked.

They are asking parents, PTA members, SIC members, community leaders, social service agencies, etc. to fill out the survey below. The survey will close on Tuesday, July 27, at 5:00 p.m.

The GCS Survey in English can be found here.

The GCS Survey in Spanish can be found here.

The American Rescue Plan Act, passed on March 11, 2021, provided $122.7 billion in supplemental ESSER funding, known as the ESSER III fund.

State education agencies are required to reserve their allocations to carry out activities: 5% to address learning loss, 1% for afterschool activities, and 1% for summer learning programs. Local education agencies must reserve at least 20% of the funding they receive to address learning loss.

Two-thirds of ESSER funds are immediately available to states, while remaining funds will be made available after states submit ESSER implementation plans. (Source: U.S. Department of Education.)