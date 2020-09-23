Greenville Co. Schools superintendent reveals Return to In-Person School timeline for certain student groups

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster announced Wednesday the school district’s timeline in bringing certain student groups back to full-time, in-person learning.

According to a flyer from the school district, first grade students and preschool/elementary special education self-contained students will have the following schedule, phasing them into 5-day in-person learning:

Week of Sept. 28:

Monday, Sept. 28 – Blue and Green students will attend in-person

Tuesday, Sept. 29 – Red and Purple students will attend in-person

Wednesday, Sept. 30 – Blue, Green, Red, Purple students will attend school in-person

Thursday, Oct. 1 – Blue, Green, Red, Purple students will attend school in-person

Friday, Oct. 2 – Blue, Green, Red, Purple students will participate in eLearning

Week of Oct. 5:

Monday, Oct. 5 through Thursday, Oct. 8 – Blue, Green, Red, Purple students will attend school in-person

Friday, Oct. 9 – Blue, Green, Red, Purple students will participate in eLearning

Week of Oct. 12:

Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 16 – Blue, Green, Red, Purple students will attend school in-person

GCS officials said middle and high school special education self-contained students and Career Center Level II on-site programs will observe the following schedule:

Week of Sept. 28:

Monday, Sept. 28 – Blue and Green students will attend in-person

Tuesday, Sept. 29 – Red and Purple students will attend in-person

Wednesday, Sept. 30 through Thursday, Oct. 1 – Blue, Green, Red, Purple students will attend in-person

Friday, Oct. 2 – Blue, Green, Red, Purple students will participate in eLearning

Week of Oct. 5:

Monday, Oct. 5 through Thursday, Oct. 8 – Blue, Green, Red, Purple students will attend in-person

Friday, Oct. 9 – Blue, Green, Red, Purple students will participate in eLearning

According to the flyer, district officials said only certain students are moving to in-person learning to allow for schools to arrange classrooms to allow for social distancing.

“Both Self-Contained and Level II Career Center classes have small enough numbers to allow for social distancing,” according to the handout. “Remote and virtual instruction is more challenging for these student groups due to age, special needs, or requirement for hands-on skills work.”

Why are Level II Career Center and Middle and High School Special Education students only returning to four days a week?

District officials said some middle and high Special Education teachers will continue to support students in the Virtual Program, and will use Friday for planning purposes and for supporting students.

“Career Center teachers will be working with Level I students for both in-person and eLearning, and will use Fridays for planning and eLearning,” according to the handout.

According to the flyer, Fine Arts Center classes are not included because the classrooms do not allow for social distancing with all students in attendance.

As for the Week of Oct. 5 for first grade students and preschool/elementary special education self-contained students, district officials said the Friday, Oct. 9 eLearning day will be observed to allow for teachers needing to arrange for childcare for their own kids.

“It is important to note that we are currently exploring options to return K4 and K5 students to full-time, in-person instruction in a manner that allows classrooms to be set up for social distancing,” according to GCS officials. “All students, including 1st graders and special ed students, will be required to wear masks when transitioning (hallways, entering school).”