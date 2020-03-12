Greenville Co. Schools suspend out-of-state field trips and athletic events, screen visitors

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools are taking precautions by suspending out-of-state field trips as well as out-of-state athletic events. They’re also screening visitors at schools.

As of Thursday, events are suspended until after April 26, according to district officials.

Field trips that are affected by this change may or may not be rescheduled, they say.

Two trips were recalled on Thursday to states/cities that have declared public health emergencies.



The school district is also no longer allowing visitors into schools without clearing a screening process. As a result, a number of non-essential events may be cancelled, depending on the capacity of the front office staff to clear visitors.



Coronavirus flyers are going home with students. The information has been updated on the school website here.