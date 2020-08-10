Greenville Co. Schools to announce start schedule for 1st day of school

GREENVILLE CO,, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools will let parents know Monday how many days a week students will soon be allowed to attend school in person.

The first day for Greenville county schools is August 24th.

Under the school district’s plan, students who chose in -person learning will either come 0, 1, 2 or 5 days a week, which will depend on DHEC’s current covid community spread rating and Accelerate ED’s recommendations.

Last week, Greenville County Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster said schools would most likely only allow one day of in-person attendance per week, based on DHEC’s spread level rating at that time.

The school district will make its announcement immediately following DHEC’s latest spread level rating, which is expected to be posted this afternoon.

Dr. Royster also stated last week that if the COVID-19 conditions change and the schedule for in person learning students needs to be altered, parents would be notified at least 5 calendar days ahead of of the schedule change to make arrangements.