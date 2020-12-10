Greenville Co. schools to file lawsuit against e-cigarette company, Juul

FILE – In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Teen vapers prefer Juul and mint is the #1 flavor among many of them, suggesting a shift after the company’s fruit and dessert flavors were removed from retail stores, new U.S. research suggests. The results are in a pair of studies published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, including a report from the Food and Drug Administration and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicating that the U.S. teen vaping epidemic shows no signs of slowing down. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday to sue the makers of JUUL e-cigarettes for targeting school-age children in their marketing.

Board of Trustees Chairwoman Lynda Leventis-Wells said the board agreed to pursue legal action against the makers of JUUL e-cigarettes for purposely targeting its products to school-age children and the impact that it has had on the school district.

“This week, the Board of Trustees voted to protect the health and safety of students. We agreed to pursue legal action against the makers of JUUL e-cigarettes for purposely targeting its products to school-age children and the impact that it has had on the School District and its students.  Greenville County Schools was one of the first school districts in South Carolina to officially ban e-cigarettes and vaping products on school property. We also partnered with the Red Ribbon Campaign to educate young people on the dangers of tobacco-use.   The District will continue to advocate for and protect the health of its students.”

Board of Trustees Chairwoman Lynda Leventis-Wells

