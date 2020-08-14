Greenville Co. Schools to give special consideration to families with medical condition for virtual program

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools officials said Friday that families with medical conditions that would make it unsafe for them to send their kids to in-person school will receive special consideration on being accepted into the GCS Virtual Program.

According to the release, families will need to submit documentation from a certified medical professional that attending in-person school will put either the student or a family member at risk.

“Once received, those applicants will be considered more carefully than families who were simply late signing up,” according to a news release. “Please note that providing this documentation does not guarantee that student a slot.”

GCS officials said families who have already signed up for the Virtual Program do not need to apply again, but should send on their documentation to GCSVirtualProgram@greenville.k12.sc.us.

If parents would like to apply, send their medical documentation to that same email.

