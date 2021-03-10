Greenville Co. schools to have eLearning day for employee vaccinations

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All Greenville County School students will participate in eLearning on Thursday, March 18 and tentatively on Monday, March 22 as the district rolls out its first COVID-19 vaccine clinics for employees.

The district announced parents are encouraged to begin the process of arranging childcare for those two days. Friday, March 19 is a teacher Professional Development day and student holiday and cannot be used as a vaccine clinic day.

The school system will confirm the clinic set for Monday, March 22 once they know the availability of the vaccine. They will try to give parents, as well as students, as much advance notice as possible, they said.