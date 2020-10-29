Schools in Greenville, Pickens counties to observe eLearning day Friday due to storm damage, power outages

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) -Greenville County Schools officials announced Thursday afternoon that they will have another eLearning day on Friday, Oct. 30, due to the aftermath of storms that moved through the area from Tropical Storm Zeta.

According to a news release, Greenville County Schools’ buildings and offices will not be open, Oct. 30, and no students will attend in-person instruction.

“Teachers who have power and internet will provide eLearning instruction, “according to district officials. “All students who are able should login to Google Classroom on their regular school schedule. Students without power or internet service will not be penalized and should make up missed work next week.”

“Because of downed trees and power lines, numerous GCS locations are without power, many traffic lights throughout the county are not in service, and a number of roads are impassable. This poses a particular danger for buses and other vehicles traveling before sunrise. School activities previously scheduled for later than 2 p.m. can proceed as planned. Additionally, though school generators provide emergency lighting and security services when the power is out, they do not run the air handling systems that are so important for fresh air exchange during the current pandemic. Because GCS is an approved eLearning district, Friday’s missed in-person instruction will not have to be made up. We look forward to welcoming students back to school on Monday,” according to the post.