Greenville Co. schools to provide free meals over the summer

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools will be providing free meals over the summer.

Beginning Monday, June 7, Greenville County Schools will be providing meals free of charge to all children 18 years of age and younger from 15 district locations. They’ll be offered to-go Mondays from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Meals will be served near the parent pick up line or school bus loop, the district said. Meal pick up locations will vary by school.

One weeks’ worth meals will be provided at a time (5 breakfasts and 5 lunches). Some items included in the meals will be ready to eat, and others will be heat and serve items.

Meals may be distributed to adults when children are not present if the adult is able to demonstrate proof of the child’s identity. Valid forms of identification may include, but are not limited to, school identification card, school report card, child’s passport, birth certificate, government-issued child identification card, or any document proving parent/guardian identity and relationship to the child such as an adoption decree, doctor, clinic, or hospital record, religious record, or daycare center record.

The 15 district locations that will be providing meals one time each week will be: Berea Elementary, AJ Whittenberg, Northwood Middle, Blue Ridge Middle, Greer High School, Grove Elementary, Sue Cleveland Elementary, Bryson Middle, Fountain Inn Elementary, Mauldin Elementary, Sevier Middle, Sterling School, Fisher Middle, Northwest Middle, and Welcome Elementary.

Addresses for these schools can be found on the GCS Main website here.

Free lunches will also be served at Roper Mountain Science Center from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.