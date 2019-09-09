Greenville Co. Schools working with DHEC in case of measles outbreak

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – More cases of measles are hitting the headlines across the United States with nearly 1,300 cases confirmed this year.

While the Department of Health and Environmental Control tells 7News there are no cases reported in South Carolina, but Greenville County Schools is taking precautions for a potential outbreak.

On Friday, the school district sent out an alert to all staff to make sure they have proof of their vaccination.

“You never want to be in a situation where DHEC came in and said there is a case we need proof of immunity for your entire staff whether that be 100 or 200 people in a school building and had no one that had a heads up. It’s not something that you have in your wallet like a drivers license,” said Beth Brotherton with Greenville County Schools.

While staff in the district is not required to be vaccinated, health officials said they fall under the high risk category and are more prone to getting sick if exposed.