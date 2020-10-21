Greenville Co. Sheriff asking for prayers following death of deputy

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Sgt. Conley Jumper died following a traffic stop on I-85 that turned into a fatal accident. Sheriff Lewis said Sgt. Jumper embodied the true essence of a public servant who strived to be the best deputy he could be.

“It’s with a broken heart that we confirm tonight a deputy with our agency identified as Master Deputy Conley Jumper has passed away as a result of an accident that occurred on I-85 earlier this afternoon,” said Greenville County Sheriff, Hobart Lewis.

A tearful Sheriff, Hobart Lewis announced Tuesday evening the death of one of his own.

“Master Deputy Jumper succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” said Sheriff Lewis.

Sgt. Conley Jumper served on the force for 28 years.

“I say ‘Master Deputy Jumper’ but the record should accurately reflect his uncanny leadership so from here on, I will rightfully refer to him as ‘Sgt. Conley Jumper’,” Sheriff Lewis said.

Sheriff Lewis said during a press conference Tuesday evening, Sgt. Jumper was a man of integrity and passion.

“He was a gentle giant who always wore a contagious smile. Master Deputy Jumper was survived by his wife and daughter,” Sheriff Lewis said.

Sheriff Lewis is asking for prayers for the family of Sgt. Jumper and his department.

“Sgt. Jumper’s end of watch, October the 20th 2020,” said Sheriff Lewis.

The two other deputies involved are expected to recover. You can read more on the accident that is under investigation below: