Greenville Co. Sheriff Lewis issues statement on McMaster’s order to disperse groups of 3 or more

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis issued a statement Tuesday to clarify how their department would be responding to Gov. Henry McMaster’s orders and state statute.

Lewis said in the statement that while they will abide by McMaster’s orders, the sheriff’s office will not be “proactively searching” for people and groups gathered together for the purpose of charging them.

Read his full statement below:

Greenville County Community Members,

We have received multiple inquiries from people reaching out to our office in regards to Governor McMaster’s direction to law enforcement to disperse three or more persons gathering together and I wanted to provide a statement regarding these inquires.

First and foremost, the safety and security of our community remains our top priority and we are doing everything in our power to maintain our high standard of service when it comes to protecting and serving. While it is our duty to abide by the Governor’s orders as well as state statute, let me be clear when I say that we are NOT proactively searching for individuals and/or groups of people who are gathering together for the purpose of making a criminal charge. This directive is concentrated towards individuals who might pose a health risk and are purposely disregarding the dangers of COVID-19 and the preventative measures taken by our State to prevent further spreading of the virus.

Through this unprecedented pandemic, I have been taken aback to how well our community has worked together for the common good and have seen countless episodes of people helping one another and offering aid to their neighbors. As I have said before we are all in this together and during this time where we are all adjusting our daily norms, I simply ask for our community to use common sense when it comes to maintaining their health and safety by listening to the suggested hygiene practices and other social distancing preventatives given by our State and National leaders. These measures are in place to minimize you and your family’s risk during this time.

Stay safe and God bless.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis