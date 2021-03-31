Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies face lawsuit after 2019 excessive force claim

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies, the sheriff’s office, Greenville County Division of Public Safety and Greenville County are facing a lawsuit from Stephon Hopkins’ attorneys following an April 2019 claim of excessive force.

We previously reported video from the April 22, 2019 incident shows handcuffed suspect Stephon Hopkins being pulled from the back of a patrol car onto the ground, and a deputy subsequently shutting the door on his head.

Hopkins was arrested after deputies responded to two 911 hang ups. Upon arrival at the address, the deputy reported Hopkins refused to stay and answer questions. Hopkins was tased twice and wrestled to the ground after a foot chase, according to the incident report. The deputy reported he punched Hopkins in the face before handcuffing him.

Another deputy came to assist Walters in bringing Hopkins inside.

“This man just put my ——- head in the ——- door and slammed it,” Hopkins is heard saying in the video. “He going to do it again if you don’t ——- stop,” said the officer who came out to assist in bringing Hopkins inside.

Following the incident, a GCSO supervisor reviewed the incident and determined that the deputy acted properly and did not use excessive force, according to the lawsuit.

Hopkins’ attorneys claim in the lawsuit he was taken into custody without probable cause and that a deputy can be heard in the video saying he had to “figure out” a charge for Hopkins. They also claim he was given an “excessive” seven month sentence for a minimal offense and that neither deputy was punished.

The full lawsuits can be read here: