Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office K-9 Nikos released from vet’s office after standoff injury

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville County Sheriff’s Office K-9, who was injured in a standoff last week, was released from the vet’s office on Monday morning.

We previously reported that sheriff’s office K-9 Nikos was shot during a standoff on Gunter Rd. Sept. 29. He had a shattered femur and gunshot wound above his eye.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office updated that Nikos will continue recovering at home.

“K-9 Nikos and his handler Deputy Humburg go home today and will continue Nikos’ recovery at home after Veterinarians stated they were very happy with his progress,” the sheriff’s office said. “Thank you for all your prayers and kindness. We love you all.”