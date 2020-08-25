Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office releases body cam video of July deputy-involved shooting

WARNING: Video above is graphic and viewer discretion is advised.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials released body camera footage following a deputy-involved incident that happened last month.

In the released video from the sheriff’s office, officials said deputies were conducting surveillance in an unmarked vehicle in the area of Long Forest Drive on July 11 at around 5 p.m.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the purpose of the surveillance was to locate and to apprehend Michael Joseph Culberton, 26, who had multiple active warrants for his arrest.

Those active warrants stemmed from incidents on June 27 and July 10, and including warrants for resisting arrest, failure to stop for blue lights, interfering with police and reckless driving.

On July 10, deputies reportedly responded to a home on Blake Street after receiving a call about Culbertson reportedly causing a disturbance.

According to the video, family members told deputies Culbertson made comments saying he was not going to jail, and said he was recently in possession of a firearm.

Deputies were unable to locate Culbertson at the scene.

On July 11, deputies continued to search for him and learned he was in the area of Long Forest Drive, and deputies were in an unmarked vehicle trying to locate him.

According to the video, deputies saw Culbertson coming out of the wood line along Long Forest Drive and two deputies, as well as five special team deputies, got out of their vehicles and told him to show his hand.

Deputies then reportedly saw him holding a cellphone in his left hand and then retrieve a firearm in his right hand.

Sheriff’s Office officials said when he pulls out the firearm, officers fired upon him several times.

When deputies approached him, they saw a firearm and a magazine that had fallen from his possession.

After Culbertson was reportedly down, officers put him in handcuffs and began CPR and first aid until EMS crews arrived on-scene. They then transported him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigators were called to the scene, and they collected Culbertson’s .9mm handgun, as well as its magazine, which contained several rounds of ammunition.

An investigation determined that five of seven deputies at the scene fired on the suspect and the other two did not fire their weapon.

According to the video, the investigation was concluded on July 30.