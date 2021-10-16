Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting involving 4-year-old

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) -The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting involving a child. The incident happened on White Horse Road at the Tall Pine Mobile Home Park.

GCSO said the child has been transported to a local hospital and their condition is critical.

There is no threat to the community, GCSO said.

The Greenville County Dispatch confirmed the child was 4-years-old.

According to the GCSO, the investigation is in its early stages and additional information will be released at a later time.

