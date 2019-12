GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating their escaped K9, Hyco.

Deputies say Hyco escaped from his kennel on Tolley Bridge Road Friday afternoon.

Hyco is a 4 year old Belgian Malinios, narcotics detection K9.

He is not a trained bite dog and is shy around people, but friendly with other dogs, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office asks for anyone who sees Hyco to call 911 immediately.