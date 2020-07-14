Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office to take part in upcoming traffic enforcement operation

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Unit will be taking part in week-long traffic operation aimed at reducing speeding on South Carolina roads.

According to the news release, the traffic unit will take part in Operation Southern Shield starting Sunday, July 19 through Saturday, July 25.

The sheriff’s office said the operation is spearheaded by the South Carolina Office of Highway Safety and is “focused on speeding violations to ensure drivers are operating their motor vehicles safely on the roadways of South Carolina.”

“Since the pandemic started there have been fewer drivers on the roadways and with less enforcement being conducted this has contributed to a national trend of higher speeds resulting in more speed related crashes involving injury or death,” according to the Office of Highway Safety.

‘It is essential that the people in our county do their job in maintaining safety on our roadways and that means abiding by the traffic laws and sustaining a safe speed while traveling,” Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said. “We hope that through the cooperation of our community as well as a significant law enforcement presence that the roadways of Greenville County will be the safest in the state and across the nation.”