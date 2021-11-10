Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office to update on crash that killed driver and 7-year-old

GREENVILLE COUNTY. S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will provide an update on Wednesday about a deadly crash that killed two people Monday night, including a 7-year-old girl.

We previously reported the incident happened Nov. 8 at the intersection of White Horse Road and Claxton Drive. A deputy was trying to stop a driver suspected of DUI when the suspect vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, 35-year-old Aydin Adil Oglu-Mammadov, of Greenville, was pronounced deceased on the scene, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office also said a 7-year-old girl, Aaliyah King, of Piedmont, was in the second vehicle. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

No deputies were injured during the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis will hold a press conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. WSPA will stream it.