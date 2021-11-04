Man charged with murder in death of Greer woman found in home

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with murder in connection to a homicide investigation in Greer.

We previously reported a woman was found dead inside a home on Canebrake Drive in Greer on Oct. 13. The coroner’s office identified the victim as Christina Larain Parcell, 41, of Greer, who died of multiple stab wounds.

According to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, 29-year-old Zachary David Hughes has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Surveillance video evidence was documented and deputies say he stabbed the victim with an edged weapon, resulting in her death.