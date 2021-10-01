Greenville Co. standoff suspect faces additional counts of attempted murder, injured K-9 out of surgery

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect arrested after a Greenville County standoff this week is facing additional counts of attempted murder and an injured sheriff’s office K-9 is recovering from injuries.

We previously reported the shooting incident happened Wednesday night on Gunter Rd. According to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, a man fired three rounds at his mother. Deputies say she ran to a neighbor’s home and the SWAT team responded.

A sheriff’s office K-9 was sent into a residence with an entry team. The K-9 bit the suspect and the suspect shot the K-9, according to the sheriff’s office.

44-year-old Anthony Shay Hawthorne was arrested for Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime and Cruelty to a Police Dog. Investigators have since obtained three additional warrants against Hawthorne for actions taken against deputies during the incident, according to Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

He is now facing three additional counts of Attempted Murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators learned that Hawthorne created an improvised flamethrower using a can of aerosolized spray and a lighter before igniting it and directing it towards three deputies, likely and potentially causing serious bodily injury and/or death, deputies said.

Deputies were not injured. Hawthorne remains in Greenville County Detention Center custody at the hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

Sheriff’s Office K-9 Nikos, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds during the incident, he has pulled through surgery very well and his prognosis looks good as he heads into the recovery process, the sheriff’s office said.